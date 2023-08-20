Genesis Owusu Takes You On A Trip With “STRUGGLER”

Experimental and alternative hip-hop artist Genesis Owusu has returned with another quirky album experience. This new project STRUGGLER details a story that maybe not one other artist would ever think to address. What is that you ask? Well, Owusu details the tale of a cockroach avoiding being squished by God and eventually, he begins to question why he is doing this. The Ghana-born and Australian-raised idiosyncratic artist is no stranger to thinking outside the box, and that is no different on STRUGGLER.

The beats and production choices are vibrant and feature lots of different drum patterns. The tracklist is 11 songs and it has a run time of 38 minutes and change. Owusu has two other projects to his name, those being Smiling with No Teeth and Missing Molars (Swnt Deluxe) which is the expanded version of No Teeth. Both were released in 2021 and it gave an immediate impression that Owusu is not your typical alternative rapper.

Where Did Owusu Get His Inspiration?

What is more interesting is the inspiration behind this new effort here. Owusu spoke with CD 92.9 FM about the journey to make this story come to life, “I feel like I kind of came to it almost as if like a like I was writing a fiction, like a short story, rather than like me documenting my life.” He continues, “So I kind of feel like it’s a world that lives on its own. I separated myself from it, and in doing that, I can make it as fantastical and as literary and otherworldly as possible.” Genius also says that he discovered this idea from absurdist literature and Franz Kafka’s, The Metamorphosis. This book also tells the tale about a cockroach and information on that is readily available.

STRUGGLER Tracklist:

Leaving The Light The Roach The Old Man See Ya There Freak Boy Tied Up! That’s Life (A Swamp) Balthazar Stay Blessed What Comes Will Come Stuck To The Fan

