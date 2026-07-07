Marcellus Wiley's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Over the weekend, Marcellus Wiley was arrested for alleged domestic violence after an alleged altercation with his wife, Annemarie Wiley. According to TMZ, the alleged altercation took place in a Florida hotel room, although Wiley denied the allegations. He was taken to jail regardless.
Since his arrest, Annemarie Wiley has opted to file for divorce. In her filing, Wiley is also looking for custody of their children, as well as a restraining order. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had some harrowing allegations in her filing, including consistent domestic violence and even rape.
“Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me," she wrote in the documents.
Marcellus Wiley Allegations
Wiley reveals she was allegedly raped in 2012. Furthermore, she says her husband raped her multiple times at the start of this year. “He then raped me, telling me that I was his property and that I had to do what he said," she alleged.
Annemarie Wiley described numerous alleged events throughout the years. This includes allegedly being punched in 2014 and having a Coca-Cola bottle thrown at her head while pregnant in 2019.
Wiley then accused the former NFL player of running up her credit cards and owing her upwards of $100K. Marcellus Wiley has not responded to these allegations at this time.
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