Marcellus Wiley's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Annemarie Wiley is making some horrifying accusations aimed at her estranged husband, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley.

Wiley reveals she was allegedly raped in 2012. Furthermore, she says her husband raped her multiple times at the start of this year. “He then raped me, telling me that I was his property and that I had to do what he said," she alleged.

“Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me," she wrote in the documents.

Since his arrest, Annemarie Wiley has opted to file for divorce. In her filing, Wiley is also looking for custody of their children, as well as a restraining order. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had some harrowing allegations in her filing, including consistent domestic violence and even rape.

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