Marcellus Wiley's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape Following Domestic Violence Arrest

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marcellus Wiley and Annemarie Wiley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Annemarie Wiley is making some horrifying accusations aimed at her estranged husband, former NFL player Marcellus Wiley.

Over the weekend, Marcellus Wiley was arrested for alleged domestic violence after an alleged altercation with his wife, Annemarie Wiley. According to TMZ, the alleged altercation took place in a Florida hotel room, although Wiley denied the allegations. He was taken to jail regardless.

Since his arrest, Annemarie Wiley has opted to file for divorce. In her filing, Wiley is also looking for custody of their children, as well as a restraining order. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had some harrowing allegations in her filing, including consistent domestic violence and even rape.

“Because of the trauma associated with many of these events, there are gaps in my memory, as I have blocked out much of what Marcellus has done to me," she wrote in the documents.

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Marcellus Wiley Allegations
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFL Honors Red Carpet
Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marcellus Wiley on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wiley reveals she was allegedly raped in 2012. Furthermore, she says her husband raped her multiple times at the start of this year. “He then raped me, telling me that I was his property and that I had to do what he said," she alleged.

Annemarie Wiley described numerous alleged events throughout the years. This includes allegedly being punched in 2014 and having a Coca-Cola bottle thrown at her head while pregnant in 2019.

Wiley then accused the former NFL player of running up her credit cards and owing her upwards of $100K. Marcellus Wiley has not responded to these allegations at this time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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