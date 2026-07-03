Do What I Wanna - Song by Big Moochie Grape & Fetty P. Franklin

Big Moochie Grape continues to represent Memphis and Young Dolph's Paper Route Empire with his latest single, "Do What I Wanna," alongside fellow Tennessee rapper Fetty P Franklin. The collaboration finds both artists embracing their Southern trap roots, trading confident verses about success, independence, and living life on their own terms. The music video leans into that message by placing the duo in a traditional office setting, where their carefree attitude clashes with the corporate environment. Rather than telling a complex story, the visual lets their chemistry and larger-than-life personalities take center stage, reinforcing the song's unapologetic theme of doing exactly what they want.