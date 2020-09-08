Kodak Black has been begging for Zendaya's attention for the last twelve months but he's not the only person in the world feeling an insatiable thirst every time they set eyes on the Euphoria actress.

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Zendaya is known for her daring role in Euphoria, as well as for her amazing looks. The beautiful actress is one of the only people in the world that can manage to make hundreds of thousands of people stop right in their tracks with the click of a button on social media and, last night, she proved that yet again.

Uploading a captionless post, Zendaya showed off her braids in three new pictures, which instantly grabbed everyone's attention. Standing outside in the bright sun, Zendaya looked absolutely stunning in this set, showcasing her natural beauty and dropping jaws across the world. Overnight, the post garnered over 232,000 retweets with more than 1.5 million people clicking "like". If you weren't aware, that's a hell of a lot.

We're just waiting for Kodak Black to repost these on his own page with a poetic caption designed to win over her love.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In recent months, Zendaya has attracted the attention of several high-ranking men in hip-hop, hoping to spend the rest of their lives with the beautiful superstar. Alongside Kodak, Tygaalso shot his shot at the actress.

Take a look at some of the most stunned reactions.