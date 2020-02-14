Kodak Black writes a poem for actress Zendaya on Instagram as he claims her as his official Valentine from behind bars.
Kodak Black is one of the most unpredictable gentlemen in the music industry and, for Valentine's Day, he shook things up by writing a poem for the woman who currently occupies his thoughts: Zendaya. Although the Euphoria actress is currently wrapped up in dating rumors with her co-star Jacob Elordi, Kodak Black is trying to score a visit from the A-lister as he's set to spend the next few years in prison. Crossing his fingers that his message makes its way over to her, he published a humorous poem dedicated to Zendaya on Instagram.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
"Zoolin in a ice box, frozen in time/But mentally, you're my Valentine/Hope I made you smile with this poem/I'm thinking bout you all the way home," wrote the Florida native, tagging Zendaya in his caption and effectively shooting his shot. He closed out the creative display with a warning to another one of her co-stars, Tom Holland in Far From Home, threatening to beat up Spider-Man if things don't go right between them.
Kodak Black may be spending Valentine's Day in a cell but he's not letting that take the spirit out of him. Usually, the big stepper will release a project around this time of the year. Given his current limited resources, he opted to drop a single freestyle instead, unleashing "Because Of You" last night.
We hope you get your shot at Zendaya, Kodak!