Kodak Black is one of the most unpredictable gentlemen in the music industry and, for Valentine's Day, he shook things up by writing a poem for the woman who currently occupies his thoughts: Zendaya. Although the Euphoria actress is currently wrapped up in dating rumors with her co-star Jacob Elordi, Kodak Black is trying to score a visit from the A-lister as he's set to spend the next few years in prison. Crossing his fingers that his message makes its way over to her, he published a humorous poem dedicated to Zendaya on Instagram.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Zoolin in a ice box, frozen in time/But mentally, you're my Valentine/Hope I made you smile with this poem/I'm thinking bout you all the way home," wrote the Florida native, tagging Zendaya in his caption and effectively shooting his shot. He closed out the creative display with a warning to another one of her co-stars, Tom Holland in Far From Home, threatening to beat up Spider-Man if things don't go right between them.

Kodak Black may be spending Valentine's Day in a cell but he's not letting that take the spirit out of him. Usually, the big stepper will release a project around this time of the year. Given his current limited resources, he opted to drop a single freestyle instead, unleashing "Because Of You" last night.

We hope you get your shot at Zendaya, Kodak!