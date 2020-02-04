After season one of Drake's HBO series Euphoria hit the airwaves, fans instantly became more intertwined in the real lives of the stars that lead the show. Big interest was put onto Zendaya, who was reported to have sparked a relationship with her co-star Jacob Elordi. The duo was spotted in Greece on vacation together and now months later they're still kicking it, this time getting even more affectionate.



Paparazzi caught the duo in New York recently as they stepped out to run some errands. The supposed couple were seen laughing, joking and taking photos on their stroll. One image even shows Jacob kissing Zendaya on the forehead. “They walked in sync and looked happy together. Zendaya couldn't help but break into a big smile from time to time," a source told Extra. "Jacob hailed a cab for them and got the door for Zendaya. She hopped in and looked over at him with a big smile again.”

“She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us," Jordan once said of her co-star. Either party has yet to confirm that they're in a relationship.