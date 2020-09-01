Kodak Black is still making plays, even from behind bars. Though he's stated that he will be coming home soon, a release date hasn't been set yet. In the meanwhile, he's evidently been fantasizing about the next woman he's trying to cuff up once he's out of prison, and that is Zendaya. The star of HBO's Euphoria never responded after Kodak Black tried to grab her attention the first time but that hasn't stopped him from trying.

With today marking Zendaya's 24th birthday, Kodak Black hit the 'Gram, once again, to shoot his shot. The rapper appeared to have someone get roughly two dozen black balloons and let them off into the air. Sharing the video to Instagram, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday @zendaya #24." Of course, he added the bullseye emoji to sign off on the post.

Kodak Black initially tried to catch Zendaya's attention on Valentine's Day this year with a poem that he shared to his Instagram page. "Zoolin in a ice box, frozen in time/But mentally, you're my Valentine/Hope I made you smile with this poem/I'm thinking bout you all the way home/Ps. Don't make me beat Spiderman up," he wrote. When that didn't work, he shared a picture of the actress with the caption, "Beautiful picture @zendaya." Third time's the charm?