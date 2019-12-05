Zaytoven, Lil Yachty & Lil Keed Celebrate Their "Accomplishments"

From world-class production to innovative flows and deliveries, Atlanta is where you want to be if you're an up-and-coming rapper. So many of the hottest rap labels are based out of Georgia nowadays and, with the success that Young Thug's YSL Records and Quality Control have had, it isn't a surprise to see people moving to the ATL to dig deeper into the hip-hop soundscape. Lil Keed has so much potential and people are keeping an eye on his progression to see what he can accomplish next year. Industry sources are expecting a breakout year from the budding superstar and, coupling up with Lil Yachty and Zaytoven, the beginning of his Trapped On Cleveland 3 campaign is looking nice.

After teasing the arrival of his new single "Accomplishments" with Zaytoven and Lil Yachty, Lil Keed is officially back with more new vibes. His high-pitched flow returns in the fresh single, which is currently only available in select international markets. Listen to "Accomplishments" below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, we got choppa, chop, chop off your face

I get a bag and rock on the stage

Chanel, yeah, for real, yeah

We drippin' that shit all day

Don't forget millions, that's accomplishments