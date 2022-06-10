This week has been an interesting one in terms of Hip-Hop relationships. One of the culture's most admired couples — Kevin Gates and Dreka — just called it quits, and now, Diddy and Yung Miami have officially gone public. Well, at least sort of.

In the debut episode of her new Caresha Please podcast for Revolt, Yung Miami welcomed Diddy as the first-ever guest on her show. Throughout the interview, the two discussed their romance and officially announced that they are dating. While Diddy did acknowledge their relationship, he also made a point to say that he is single, a statement that the City Girls rapper immediately called him out on.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"So how would you feel if I be telling people that I'm single? Cuz we go together," Yung Miami said to Diddy. Diddy responded with a question of his own, asking Yung Miami if they really "go together," and in an unexpectedly comical moment, she replied "Real Bad."

That exchange has now gone viral on Twitter, but that's not the only funny moment in their interview. Later on, Yung Miami admits that she finds it challenging to still believe in love.

"Do I still believe in love?" the "Rap Freaks" artist asks herself. "Kinda sorta, but n*ggas ain't sh*t."

While her answer is brief and straight to the point, the look that she gives Diddy right after is downright hilarious, and the Love Records founder makes the funny moment even better by shaking his head and saying "Mm. I hear that."

Watch the full debut Caresha Please interview below, and keep scrolling down for some of the best Twitter reactions to Yung Miami's hilarious "real bad" line.