If the City Girls love anything, it's a good time. The Miami rap duo recently took to Instagram to flaunt their adventures in Jamaica, complete with loud cheers at clubs, a lot of dancing, and some wild fits. They're clearly making the most out of Memorial Day Weekend with a performance on the island.

JT wrote, "Y'all unemployed h*es come get this work" in a pic with a beautiful rainbow-colored bikini, some bling, and blue fur heels. She also posted a lot of highlights from their trip on her Instagram story. They drove around the city, saw album vendors on the street, got Jamaican jewelry and clothes, and even partied later with model Winnie Harlow. JT recapped for her fans, "Who would've thought my very first time in Jamaica it would be to perform I'm so happy & thankful."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yung Miami also included highlights from the trip on her IG story. In addition to more party posts where she shows off her twerking skills, Yung Miami documented the delicious food they were eating and some of the neighborhoods they drove past.

City Girls were recently criticized for not making "good music", a claim to which JT had a quick clapback. They also recently talked to Nardwuar while at Coachella, and are gearing up for a North American tour with Jack Harlow later this year. Even with all the fun in Jamaica, Yung Miami and JT have a lot more work to look forward to.

Fans are happy for the two's escapades though, taking to Twitter to either express their FOMO or celebrate their fun times. One user wrote "City Girls in Jamaica living they best life. I love to see it" and another wrote "City Girls in Jamaica is such an accurate experience... lit for no reason & just be buying all that s**t from the locals. Just be like f**k it, give me all of the bracelets."

You can catch some more reactions to Yung Miami and JT's trip and more highlights from the City Girls Jamaica trip below.





