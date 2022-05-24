The City Girls aren't trying to educate the masses on the [light of the Black community, and they're okay with that. The Florida duo have been lighting up the party scene with their releases from the inception of their careers, and they've given their dedicated fanbase a slew of favorites that are included in every City Girl Summer playlist. However, that hasn't kept the ladies from becoming hot topics in Rap conversations as their talents are debated.

Several icons in the genre have co-signed City Girls and they're a leading force on Quality Control Music's roster, but their style and delivery have often been criticized. JT and Yung Miami caught up with Complex to discuss their careers and social media moments, and JT addressed people's opinions about their places in Rap.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip from the extensive interview, JT recognizes that there are certain attributes in pop culture that were derived from City Girls.

"I feel like a lot of times, people tend to forget and try to discredit us and say we make bad music," she said. "And I never, ever, ever feel like that. I feel like everything we put out is fun and is a bop. It's not conscious rap, but I could definitely do a conscious rap. But I feel like our music is for freedom and fun and partying and to make women feel good and to pop they sh*t."

"So, a lot of people don't say that it's real Rap, but music is to express yourself." We can only imagine what a conscious record from City Girls would sound like, but JT recently spoke openly about how her stint in prison shifted her perspective. You can check out their interview in full below.