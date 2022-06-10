In news we already knew, Diddy and Yung Miami officially officially confirmed that they're dating. It was just yesterday (June 8) when REVOLT announced that the City Girls rapper would be diversifying her portfolio by hosting her own talk show-podcast on Sean "Diddy' Combs' network. Caresha Please released its premiere episode today with none other than Diddy as its first guest, and the pair seemed at ease—most of the time—as they spoke openly about their rumored romance.

The Bad Boy mogul gave insight into spending time with Yung Miami, stating in the series, "We date. We're dating."



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

“We go have dates, we’re friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times," he added. Yung Miami turned up the heat and asked him to define their relationship. That is when Diddy stated that he is a single man who is simply enjoying his dating life. He did, however, call the City Girls rapper one of the "Realest" people he's met.

Meanwhile, Yung Miami recently engaged in a scathing exchange with Guna Hunyh, one of Diddy's reported longtime situationships who posed with him following the Billboard Music Awards. While on Caresha Please, Diddy admitted that the situation was "messy" but he handled things behind the scenes and pressed forward.

Diddy and Yung Miami's chemistry has been praised by their fans. Watch these two chop it up below.