After giving birth, Yung Miami gave the world a sneak peek at her newborn daughter, Summer. The City Girls rapper and her producer boyfriend Southside welcomed their baby girl into the world in mid-October, and it didn't take long for photos to show up on social media. Yung Miami shared two pictures of her little one, including Summer wrapped in a pink blanket in the hospital as a sleeping Southside catches up on much-needed rest in a bed right next to her.

For the first time, Yung Miami is giving fans a look at Summer's face. She's shared images that showed the baby girl from behind or at a distance, but on Wednesday, the rapper gave the world a closer look. "Thankful ❤️ My summer mommy 😍😉," Yung Miami wrote on Instagram. The photos of Baby Summer melted the hearts of over 174K people, including some of the rapper's famous friends.

"Oommmmmmmmmmmmgggggggggggggggggg," Cardi B commented before adding another message with heart eyes emojis. Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir said, "She’s GORGEOUS 💕," while others including Lala Anthony, Lira Galore, and the Clermont Twins showed love to the newborn. Southside made sure to make an appearance. "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love my baby," he wrote. Swipe through below to check out Baby Summer.