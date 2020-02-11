City Girls star Yung Miami turns 26-years-old today and the birthday love keeps on pouring in for her on social media. The beloved rapper held it down while her partner JT was in prison on fraud charges and now, she's spending her time at home raising her babies. Giving birth to baby Summer last year, the star has been sharing photos of her daughter regularly, posing with her and her boyfriend Southside as they bring up their little City Girl in front of the world. Wishing her a joyous birthday, Southside made his message public to show everybody that he's rocking with Miami until the end of his days, writing out a touching statement designed for his woman.

"One the prettiest spirits I kno," said the mega-producer about Yung Miami. "This ur day beautiful ima make sure u enjoy it. I kno how hard u go for ur kids ur career and ur family. I appreciate u sticking wit a n***a through good times and bad I love u happy bday @yungmiami305."

Yung Miami commented on the post, joking with her man about how much of a hassle he can be sometimes. Regardless, she'll be there for him forever. "Don’t make me cry, you a fucking headache but thanks boo daddy."

Happy birthday, Yung Miami! We're wishing you continued success in this new year for you.