That is one cute baby. On Monday, Yung Miami shared a photo set of her newborn baby girl, Summer, from a professional photo shoot by luxury newborn photographer, Wee Love Photography. The City Girls rapper captioned the photos of Summer sleeping soundly surrounded by pink flowers, "God sent me an angel 💞" She and her boyfriend, record producer Southside, welcomed Summer to the world back in October. Yung Miami posted a photo of Summer and Southside laying side by side in the hospital when the baby was born and another of her Halloween costume a few weeks later, but she only revealed Summer's face to the public for the first time on Friday. Fans and fellow celebs alike obsessed over how adorable she is, and now the cuteness overload is happening all over again with this latest post.

Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena commented "Wow she is seriously perfection 😍💕 and Amber Rose said "Omg she’s gorgeous! Perfect mixture of Mommy and Daddy 😩😍🥰." One woman even jokingly declared "Ok I'm pregnant" just from the sight of little Summer all bundled in a pink wrap and woven basket. There's no denying that Yung Miami and Southside made one hell of an adorable child, and they both seem very happy with their bundle of joy.