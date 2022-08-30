Diddy and Yung Miami's on-again, off-again relationship has been a main hot topic all Summer long. Though no one knows the official status of the pair's relationship, the City Girl and the Bad Boy seem to still be joined each other without publicly putting a title on things. On Tuesday, Diddy took to social media to share the official dance instruction video for his song, "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller -- and Miami wasted no time hopping in the comments to share her thoughts on the new dance.

"Attention everybody!!," he wrote. "Here's the official #GottaMoveOn dance instructional video!! Now let's dance!! Get in your bag, stay in your bag! Love." While many people responded to the video with both fire emojis and laughing ones, the "Act Up" rapper's comment stood out from the pack. "Diddy plssss (laughing emojis)," she joked.

Although photos of Brother Love hanging out with other women have made its rounds online, it hasn't stopped Yung Miami from sticking beside the Hip Hop mogul. Earlier this month (August 20), video clips surfaced of Yung Miami grinding on Diddy while the pair were on stage at an unnamed concert. Miami, affectionately known as Caresha, was all smiles as danced on the Bad Boy in front of the energetic crowd. It's safe to say that the hip hop duo are still close. Yung Miami posted a photo of Diddy, who serves as executive producer of her hit podcast Caresha Please, in honor of the series successful first four episodes. "Which interview is your favorite so far & why?"

