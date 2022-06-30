The BET Awards tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs not only had the audience in attendance on their feet, but fans at home were revisiting their favorite Puff Daddy classics, as well. We watched as Lil Kim, Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more join Diddy on the BET Awards stage for an unforgettable performance, but it was Yung Miami who stole attention as she stood front row.

At this point, the world is aware of Miami and Diddy's situationship, and while they have simply stated that they are enjoying one another's company, the public continues to berate the City Girls star over her support of the Bad Boy icon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

During Diddy's tribute, Yung Maimi held up a "GO PAPI" sign that caused a viral social media moment. People teased her and called her all sorts of names, but the rapper was unmoved by the opinions of the public—and her groupmate JT went to bat for her against trolls.

Now that the hype has died down and everyone is recovering from those star-studded afterparties, Diddy has returned to Instagram to give Yung Miami a shout-out for holding him down. He even revealed his nickname for her.

"This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! [praying hands emoji] @yungmiami305." Expect to hear much more about these two. Check out Diddy's post below.