Of the many romances in the hip-hop community, Yung Miami and Diddy are perhaps one of the duos that raise the most eyebrows. For a long time, they denied any romantic involvement with each other, despite frequently taking baecations and doing things that couples do when in love.

For the debut episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, she tapped the 52-year-old to sit across from her as her first guest, and the episode saw both parties spill plenty of tea.

By the end of the video, Diddy had confirmed that he and Yung Miami are dating, and do "go on dates to exotic locations," although he still considers himself single, and it seems as though she feels the same.

Both artists also discussed their similar experiences of losing a parent of their children (the death of Kim Porter continues to weigh heavy on Sean Combs, and Caresha's son's dad also tragically passed), as well as their shared disinterest in marriage.

"I don’t wanna be married because when it’s time for me to get the f*ck on, I wanna go," the "Ex For A Reason" rapper told her beau. "I’m taking my shit and I’m leaving, I don’t wanna be nobody’s wife, ex-wife. I don’t even know you, bye."

Since then, we've seen the two continue to show love and support for one another – most recently at the BET Awards, when Miami brought along a "Go Papi" sign to hold up in the audience when the New York native accepted his prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Kanye West.

Seeing as Diddy shouted out his ex, Cassie, during his speech, but made no mention of Caresha, many clowned her for going above and beyond and getting nothing in return, though she doesn't seem to be phased.

On Twitter on Tuesday morning, the 28-year-old doubled down on her love for Love, retweeting a video of her posted by BET. "Support who supports you!" she wrote in the caption, speaking on all the Puff drama. "Never give a f*ck what [people] say. GO PAPI!"

Yung Miami echoed similar sentiments when haters slammed her after they were left confused by her situationship with Diddy – read how she addressed the internet trolls here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.