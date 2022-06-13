For as long as the rumours have been floating around about them, City Girl Yung Miami has denied that she and Diddy are an item, despite the fact that they're frequently spotted spending time together. Just a few days ago, though, the "Twerkulator" hitmaker invited the 52-year-old to be the first guest on her Caresha Please podcast, and between the two of them, plenty of gossip was addressed.

When her alleged boo asked her what her relationship status is, Miami said, "I’m dating. I’m having fun, I’m living my best life. Doing what the f*ck I want," though moments later she added, "I’m in an entanglement, I’m on my Jada [Pinkett Smith] shit," potentially addressing her online feud with Gina Huynh over the New York-born rapper.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

As Caresha pressed him about the nature of their relationship, Diddy said, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends, we go to exotic locations, we have great times." Despite this, he still likes to maintain his status as a single man who is "enjoying his dating life."

After the interview aired, countless fans hopped on social media to give Miami some unsolicited dating advice, although she's made it clear that she doesn't want to hear it. "Y’all always gonna come and say don’t do this and don’t do that," the 28-year-old said in a video made to address the hate.

"Don’t tell me what the f*ck to do because I’m living my best motherf*cking life. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody cause y’all bitches ain’t married neither, y’all bitches ain’t been together with y'all men, like please I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody."





"I don’t need relationship advice from nobody on the internet," the mother of two went on. "I’m good, I’m having a good time. I know how to keep a man. If I wanted to have a man I know how to keep one. I don’t need no relationship advice from y’all.

"Y’all bitches ain’t married. Y’all bitches is baby mama’s. Shut the f*ck up. Ain’t no n*gga walking me, ain’t no n*gga treating me no type of way. Bitch I get princess treatment," she insisted.

