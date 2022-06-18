They're just two people enjoying one another's company, and now that they've clarified their single statuses, Yung Miami and Diddy are becoming more comfortable sharing their situationship. The pair sat down for their first public one-on-one conversation while on Yung Miami's new show Caresha Please, and they're back at it on Instagram Live.

"We got people dancin' some more. You know, we need to dance. We need a good bop," said Diddy in a circulating clip. Miami replied, "So, you back in your bop? The bop is back." He's said that she of course knows that, before adding that she was on Caresha Please mode.

Diddy told Yung Miami that he wasn't interested in being interviewed and he wanted her to speak to him like she usually does.

"Who you talkin' to?" said Miami. Diddy responded, "I'm talkin' to you!" After the playful exchange, Miami revealed she was preparing for her concert this evening. The two decided it was "shot-o-clock" so they took a drink. Those shots were dedicated to their exes, although they didn't clarify which ones. However, in Diddy's new Bryson Tiller-assisted single, "Gotta Move On," some have suggested that he referenced his previous relationship with Cassie.

"You found a new man, so I gotta move on. Guess you got a new agenda, with someone you barely know. I won't, say you’re wrong. Guess you had to move on," he said on the track.

Check out the song, as well as Diddy with Yung Miami on Livestream, below.