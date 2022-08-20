The situationship is still going strong between Diddy and Yung Miami—or so it seems. The pair have been the talk of Hip Hop ever since they confirmed that they were enjoying spending time together, even detailing their relationship on Yung Miami's new REVOLT series, Caresha Please. After the episode aired, fans dissected how they interacted with one another, and soon, Yung Miami was front row at the BET Awards cheering Diddy on.

As images of Bad Boy icon partying with other women go viral, Yung Miami isn't paying it a bit of attention because Diddy was also making time for her by performing at a show.

A clip surfaced on The Shade Room that showed Yung Miami grinding on Diddy while the pair were on stage. It is unclear which concert this was, but Diddy had the microphone and was turning things up.

Yung Miami has a smile on her face as Diddy's hands got a little close to her curves, and this only further fueled the flames of the rumor mill who has continued their attempts at placing a label on a couple that seems to just be appreciating one another.

Check it out below.