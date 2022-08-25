They often put their friendship on display for their fans on social media, but now, Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami are sitting down for a one-of-a-kind interview. The City Girls star has found success outside of Rap as the host of her own REVOLT series Caresha Please, and following her episode with best friends JT and Saucy Santana, Yung Miami is chopping it up with the "Houston Hottie," Megan Thee Stallion.

The Traumazine rapper has been enthralled in headlines recently as she battles it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. This has caused Carl Crawford and J. Prince to air out their grievances online, but in her Caresha Please feature, we see Megan in a more light-hearted atmosphere as she dishes with her good friend.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Previously, Meg and Miami playfully shared videos online showing them flirting with one another, and we'll see more of that in their coming conversation. They joked about being attracted to the other and teased that they would have even been intimate prior to hooking up with their men. Megan is in a relationship with Pardison Fontaine while Yung Miami has been jet-setting across the globe with Sean "Diddy" Combs."

It is unclear if Megan will address any of her controversies during the chat—whether it be her ongoing legal drama with 1501 or her case involving Tory Lanez.

The episode is set to arrive this week. Check out the clips below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVOLT (@revolttv)