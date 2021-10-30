The song only lasted for less than two minutes but Yung Miami has set the internet ablaze with her new single. The City Girls star shared her solo effort "Rap Freaks" on Friday (October 29), and her lyrics have caused the rapper and the track to become trending topics. Yung Miami spit bars about who she would bed down in the industry including Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Future, Lil Durk and India Royale, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. After going viral, Miami had to clear up a few things, adding that it was all for entertainment and she did not truly want to have sex with any of the people she mentioned.

Megan and Miami have had their viral moments in the past, especially after the two were recorded getting flirtatious at an event. The friends hyped it up for their adoring audience and Megan was thrilled to be mentioned in the song.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

However, there was one rhyme scheme that gave Megan the giggles, and it was the last few "Rap Freaks" bars. "I'm real pretty and saddity / Took a jet to a private island on a date with Diddy / I like bad boys, no ho sh*t / Diddy, let me put it in your face like them roaches (Like that) / And put your rich ass to sleep, buenas noches (Goodnight, n*gga)."

Yung Miami's Diddy references were addressing the rumors that they were secretly dating as well as the mogul's comments about roaches crawling on him when he was growing up. Megan reacted to the "roaches" and "buenas noches" line and couldn't stop laughing. Now, people are taking to comment sections and simply writing "buenas noches roaches" or some variation of the like. Check out Megan's video below.