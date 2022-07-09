Two women in Rap were seen getting a little close, but it was all in good fun. We've been reporting on the situationship between Diddy and Yung Miami since rumors first surfaced about a potential romance, and now that they have gone public with their canoodling, Yung Miami has found herself defending the relationship. The City Girls star even grilled Diddy about their hookups, and he suggested that they were having fun together and enjoying one another's company. She agreed.

During their chat, Yung Miami went on to say that they "go together... Real bad," a moment that erupted on social media. It was revisited, sort of, when Miami and Megan Thee Stallion linked up together.

Yung Miami shared a brief video that showed her hugged up with Megan as the "Plan B" rapper had a firm grip on Miami's backside. Megan joked that Yung Miami was her girlfriend, "real bad," and cameras flashed as they were flirting with one another. Megan also teased that she was "upset" when she saw that Miami and Diddy went public.

"You got a man?!" she said of her reaction when she heard the news. Yung Miami played into things and even stroked Megan's face, and the ladies looked as if they enjoyed the laughs as well as the onlookers.

Over the video, Yung Miami wrote, "My girlfriend love you @theestallion [red heart emoji]." Check it out below.