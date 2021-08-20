Yung Bleu Unveils New Music Video for “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" Feat. Big Sean

Directed by Jon Primo, multiplatinum artist Yung Bleu delivers new music video for “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" feat. Big Sean.

Mobile, Alabama rapper Yung Bleu has been having a pretty successful week. The multi-genre artist was named the No. 1 most streamed R&B artist on Audiomack this week, and recently secured his first career No. 1 album placement on the Billboard Independent Albums chart with Moon Boy. The album also debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 15 on the Rolling Stone 200. Since the start of his career, altogether, Bleu’s music has racked up over 1 billion streams across all platforms.

Today (August 20) he delivered the new music video for "Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" featuring Big Sean. Set in a mansion, in the video, Bleu is visibly frustrated as he tries to get close to his love interest. Adding a creative element, the video includes outer space scenes, where Bleu is seen floating freely in the open galaxy. Meanwhile, Big Sean spends most of his introspective verse rapping to himself in the mirror.

Bleu’s debut offering also included an unprecedented array of star-studded collaborations with John Legend, H.E.R, Kehlani, Big Sean, Davido, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Moneybagg Yo, among many others. In support of the album, he recently announced his upcoming North American “Moon Boy Tour,” a 38-date cross-country tour that will kick off on August 26 in Minneapolis with stops in major cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, and more.

Watch the new video for “Way More Close (Stuck In A Box)" feat. Big Sean above and stream his project below.