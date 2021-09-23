YouTuber Omi in a Hellcat, known for flexing flashy jewelry, foreign cars and huge houses, has been arrested on multiple charges and faces 514 years in prison, according to a VladTV report.

Omi, who was taken down after "federal prosecutors say he and two of his associates were involved in a scheme where they illegally sold copyrighted video content to thousands of subscribers on Omi's online service," had allegedly been running a service that, under multiple names including "Reboot, Gears TV, Reloaded and Gears Reloaded," had been broadcasting copyrighted content the YouTuber had no right to. In other words, Omi in a Hellcat was providing an internet television service without paying for any of the licenses or copyrights needed to do so legally.

Hellcat, who released a handful of rap tracks between 2019 and 2020, allegedly netted $30M from March 2016 until November 2019. He is charged with "conspiracy, violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, reproduction of a protected work, access device fraud, making false statements to a bank and money laundering."

Along with his two associates, 42-year-old Jesse Gonzales and 36-year-old Michael Barrone, have been ordered to forfeit "nearly $35 million in assets, including over 50 cars and motorcycles, as well as dozens of properties in Philadelphia," despite Hellcat's attorney, Donte Mills, claims that his client is being falsely accused.

"(Omi in a Hellcat) tapped into a brand-new, unregulated industry and was very successful," Mills claimed. "Most people are called pioneers when they do that; (Omi) is called a criminal. The government assumes my client was not smart enough to do this legally because of his background. He is and we will prove that." Omi also claims that his girlfriend, Mimi, had her bank account frozen by the IRS.

This Omi in a Hellcat story is still developing and the YouTuber maintains his innocence and is saying he looks forward to his day in court but these are massive charges and 514 years would guarantee Hellcat would end his life behind bars. $35M is an insane amount to have to forfeit and at this point, all signs point towards Hellcat going away for a long time.

Is Omi in a Hellcat going to do this time? Or is his attorney telling the truth about false accusations? Let us know what you think in the comments.

