omi in a hellcat
- LifeYouTuber 'Omi In A Hellcat' Gets 5 Years & Forfeits $30Mil In Cable TV ScamHe apologized during his recent hearing and said the sentence saved his life.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFacing 514 Years In Prison, Omi In A Hellcat Says He "Found A Loophole" & Is Being Targeted By FBIThe famous YouTuber gave his side of the story to news cameras in front of his house. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureYouTuber Omi In A Hellcat Is Facing 514 Years In PrisonThe prominent YouTuber faces more than five centuries in prison. By Taylor McCloud