Perhaps more so than his music, Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for his neverending antics. In the past week alone, he has cruelly mocked people who have passed away, including Nipsey Hussle, King Von, and Pooh Shiesty's recently deceased brother. Yet despite his morally questionable antics and his inexpungible label as a snitch, 6ix9ine has enjoyed plenty of commercial success.

After recently bragging about all the money that he had made upon his release from prison in 2020, Tekashi's wallet actually may be in for a major deduction. TMZ reports that BEATDEMONS, a TX-based producer group, has decided to sue 6ix9ine for copyright infringement, claiming "GOOBA" is a rip-off of the group's song, "Regular."

Having released the "6ix9ine x Cardi B Type Beat" back in January 2018 and garnered over 150,000 views, BEATDEMONS allegedly attests that "GOOBA" steals the melody, form, structure, and function of their publicly accessible beat. As a result of the alleged copyright infringement, BEATDEMONS is reportedly seeking profits from "GOOBA," which has amassed nearly 700 million views and peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Considering that 6ix9ine has also recently been accused of not properly paying his attorneys, the Tattle Tales rapper may not be fully prepared for this new legal dispute.

Take a listen to both BEATDEMONS's 6ix9ine and Cardi B-inspired beat "Regular" and 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" below and let us know if you think that BEATDEMONS has a case for claiming that the infamous New York artist stole their beat.

[via]