Two months ago, Young Thug, Gunna, and several other of his YSL associates were indicted on RICO charges. The news shook the music community and devastated fans. Things continue to look dour for Thug and Gunna, as the two have since been denied bail.

Now Young Thug's highly public legal trouble will be getting a docuseries treatment. Rolling Stone Films and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions have announced that they will be developing the project along with an accompanying podcast.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

According to Jigsaw and Rolling Stone, the documentary series will follow Young Thug's rise and the coinciding legal problems that came with it. Because the story is by no means over, the producers of the series are looking to depict the developments of Young Thug's story "in real time." "We’re thrilled to partner with the talented team at Jigsaw to tell this ambitious and important story about one of the most compelling and controversial music scenes of the moment," said executive producer Gus Wenner, the CEO of Rolling Stone.

The companies are looking to use Young Thug's story to examine the trap scene in a larger sense. According to the companies, they will investigate "the larger Atlanta hip-hop boom, and the ongoing RICO case against YSL that accuses Young Thug and 27 other alleged collaborators of crimes ranging from racketeering to murder. The projects seek to separate the fact from the fiction of the criminal charges against YSL members, while also interrogating the controversial practice of prosecutors using rap lyrics as evidence of criminal activity. The result will be a wild, enthralling story of music, money, crime and hip-hop on trial."

