Lil Dicky has a few hit songs in his catalog, or maybe viral videos would be a better way to describe them. "Earth", "Freaky Friday" and "$ave Dat Money" have all amassed many millions of views on YouTube, but that may be due to creative music video concepts and big name features like Chris Brown and Fetty Wap. On "Professional Rapper", his collaboration with Snoop Dogg, Dicky consults the OG on how to be taken seriously in the rap game when he lacks all the standard credentials. Dicky starts off the track by introducing himself as Dave, who also appears to be the protagonist in Dicky's new FX comedy series.

The synopsis of DAVE reads as follows: "A neurotic mid 20's suburbanite's convinced he's destined to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Now he's to prove it to everyone else." Based on this description, one could gather that the series is loosely (or strongly) based on Lil Dicky's career. In the newly-released trailer, Young Thug, Gunna, Trippie Redd and YG all make appearances. Dave will likely cross paths with all of these rappers in his attempts to accrue clout and climb the ladder to stardom.

The series, which Kevin Hart has a hand in producing, will premiere on FXX and Hulu on March 4.