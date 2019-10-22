We don't need to reiterate how amazing Young Thug is. The man is seriously special. Finally, he's getting the love and recognition he deserves, earning his highest-charting album to date with So Much Fun. It's a testament to his work ethic that, after years and years of pushing to become one of the most popular rappers in the world, the fun album is the one that does it. Thugger is strange in his antics. He's flamboyant, unique, and truly unlike any other artist out there. He calls his homies "boo" and apparently, he has several sets of parents. Yesterday, businesswoman Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday and her husband, Kanye West, copped her $1 million worth of donations for her favorite platforms. We're not sure what Thug got her yet but on social media, he made sure to wish his "mom" an amazing birthday.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Referring to the celebrity as such, Jeffery assumed young GOAT status under Kim Kardashian West and Kanye. Does this mean that Yeezy is his dad? Are North, Chi, Saint and Psalm his siblings? Only time will tell.

Thug and Kanye West appear to have a playful friendship, linking up together at Versace's fashion show earlier in the year and joking with the artist about his apparent verse on Jesus Is King. "Yo @kanyewest is my verse about the devil still on Jesus," asked the Atlanta figure on Twitter a few weeks ago. We'll finally get to find out this Friday when JIK is officially released to the masses.