There was a time when Kim Kardashian West would have hit up the hottest nightclub in the world with a bevy of her girlfriends in order to party her birthday. Yet, these days, the married mother of four has opted for a simpler celebration and enjoys taking in her big day at home with her family.

The 39-year-old law student received hundreds of thousands of birthday wishes on social media, and we can only imagine what gifts she collected from family and friends. Kim didn't share too much about what presents were bestowed on her for her birthday, but she did let fans know that her husband made a substantial donation to her favorite charities in her name.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags," Kim wrote on Twitter. "But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!" Cut 50, the Buried Alive Project, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition were the organizations listed and fall in line with the work Kim has immersed herself in as of late.

Aside from surprising his wife with this generous donation, Kanye states he'll be dropping Jesus Is King this Friday. We'll see, Ye. We'll see.