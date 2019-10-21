While we have been anticipating October 25th as the unofficial release date for Kanye West's Jesus Is King album, he recently took to Twitter to officially confirm the speculation, revealing that the album will indeed arrive this Friday in tandem with the arrival of the official Jesus is King film in IMAX theaters.

"'JESUS IS KING OCT. 25th," he penned simply while uploading the album artwork once more.

You'll recall that this effort was originally due out on September 27th, per Kim Kardashian. That date would later get pushed to September 29th, but no album was in sight. Since then, Kanye has continued to make the round with his Sunday Service and a few Jesus Is King Experience listening parties in select cities. It was at one of these events that he originally told the crowd that October 25th was the tentative new date.

Most recently, West's pastor, Adam Tyson, revealed that the rapper nearly quit hip-hop as he referred to rap as "the devil's music." According to Tyson, he allegedly convinced 'Ye to take his newfound faith and outlook on life and the industry and channel a different kind of message within the genre.