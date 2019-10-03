Kanye West's new album has yet to drop, nor do we really know if it'll ever drop. However, it's looking like its one of the most anticipated albums of the year. There's little information on the project's writing credits available at this time, although there's confirmation that he has a song with The Clipse (yes, both No Malice and Pusha T) and Kenny G.



It appears as though Young Thug may have dropped some vocals for the project and like the rest of us, he's wondering whether it's on the project. However, there's a chance the verse was recorded before it was revealed he was working on an album called Jesus Is King. The ATLien took to Twitter to ask Yandhi himself whether the verse, that is apparently about the devil, made its way onto the religious-themed project.

"Yo @kanyewest is my verse about the devil still on Jesus ??" He tweeted at 'Ye. Although Thugger might be joking, especially since he decided to ask the question on Twitter, it seems very likely that he probably laid down some vocals for Kanye West. 'Ye previously tapped Thugger for The Life Of Pablo.

Roughly a year ago while Kanye West was on the promo run for Yandhi, Young Thug tweeted at Kanye, demanding a verse on the project. "@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod," he tweeted. I figure Kanye probably took the threat seriously.