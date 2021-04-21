Young Thug is an impressive artist, capable of maintaining commercial success while actively experimenting with whatever stylistic fancy happens to strike. And given how many gold and platinum plaques he's since amassed -- his collection currently consists of a grand total of thirty-seven -- it's evident that Thugger is doing something right.

Following the release of the long-awaited Slime Language 2, a YSL compilation album with guest appearances from Big Sean, Drake, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, Thugger found himself looking at a shiny new haul of gold and platinum certifications. A quick gander at the RIAA website indicates that Thug's Barter 6 has finally gone gold (about time), as well as his beloved mixtape Slime Season 3. Songs "Daddy's Birthday" and "Memo" also joined the gold club, while "Digits" and the Duke-assisted "With That" upgraded to platinum status.

Suzi Pratt/WireImage/Getty Images

In addition to Thugger's solo plaques, he also saw a few of his notable features achieve further greatness -- DaBaby's "Shine" (one of twenty-seven new certifications for DaBaby) and Gunna's "Dollaz On My Head," which hit gold and platinum status respectively.

Clearly, the game still appreciates everything Thugger brings, and has brought to the table thus far. It's especially refreshing to see tapes like Barter 6 and Slime Season 3 finally get the shine they deserve, as both endure as integral chapters of Thugger's discography. Keep an eye out for more news on Young Thug's commercial successes, as well as updates on his long-awaited solo follow-up to So Much Fun.