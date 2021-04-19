There's a reason why Funkmaster Flex deemed DaBaby to be the "hottest rapper in hip-hop," period. Simply stated, the North Carolina artist puts numbers on the board. Case in point, a recent summary of the year's top ten most-streamed rappers, DaBaby stood comfortably in sixth place, only a few-hundred-thousand under fifth-place Lil Durk.

With such gargantuan numbers to his name, it's no surprise to see his success reflected in RIAA certifications. Over the weekend, DaBaby saw an ample increase in his collection of gold and platinum plaques, receiving many directly from South Coast Music Group’s CEO Arnold Taylor during his recent performance at the DaBaby and Friends concert in Orlando, Florida.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

"I love surprising my artist especially with monumental success, keep changing the culture Lil Bro and changing the game!!!" writes Taylor, sharing a video of the presentation on his Instagram page. DaBaby received plaques for his three latest solo albums Baby On Baby, KIRK and Blame It on Baby. In addition to the three projects, he also saw several singles hit platinum status, including "Baby Sitter," "Goin Baby," "Intro," "Vibez" (2x platinum), "Toes" (2x platinum), "Bop" (3x platinum), "Suge" (4x platinum)," and "Rockstar" (5x platinum).

In addition to the platinum haul, DaBaby was also presented with fourteen new gold plaques, with singles including "Find My Way," "Walking Texas Ranger," "Nasty," and "Blind." In total, DaBaby's haul clocked in at an impressive twenty-seven new gold and platinum certifications, making him one of the game's most commercially viable superstars by a wide margin. Check out the video of his best moment below, and show some love to DaBaby in the comments for this massive win.