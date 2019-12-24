Young Thug has been one of the more vocal forces in remembering Juice WRLD this month. On December 8, 2019, the Chicago rapper passed away after suffering a seizure at the Midway Airport. His official cause of death has not yet been determined but there are existing reports that Juice WRLD downed numerous pills in an attempt to hide drugs from the feds when he was alerted that they would be searching his plane. Thugger loved Juice WRLD's style and he knows the impact the 21-year-old had on the music industry. Premiering his new single "Die Today" on the deluxe edition of So Much Fun, Thug decided to shout out his late friend in his promotional post for the cover artwork, showing love in his caption.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Sitting as a shooting range target, Thug holds two guns and avoids all bullets in the highly-stylized cover art for his next single. It would appear as though he'll be pushing "Die Today" for radio and extra promotion, showing love to Juice WRLD in his message. "RIP JUICE I LOVE U TWIN," he wrote on the photo, also tagging the rapper in the post. Perhaps the star recorded a remixed version of the song before his untimely passing?

