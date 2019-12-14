Celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Juice WRLD all week. The Chicago star was pronounced dead on Sunday after suffering a seizure at the airport. Friends of his have shared their condolences on Instagram and Twitter. One person who didn't immediately take to Instagram or social media to pay his respects is Young Thug who had a close relationship with the budding star. The rapper hit Instagram earlier today with a photo of the funeral program. "Fuck this shit," he captioned the photo along with a weeping emoji.

Young Thug and Juice WRLD have collaborated on a few occasions. Juice WRLD appeared on Thug's "Mannequin's Challenge" while the ATLien hopped on Juice's "ON GOD." Thug also appeared on "Red Bentley" on Future and Juice WRLD's WRLD On Drugs. The two also got close personally which led the two to begin working on a joint project. Following the release of So Much Fun, Thug confirmed that he and Juice WRLD were going to put out a joint project together. In August, he told Big Boy the album would drop "probably like in three months.”

"He’s magical. He don’t just wanna be like, 'Iight, let's put [this album out]. We doin' a sketch, we doin' like a 45-minute movie with it, this album," Thug said about the project.

R.I.P Juice WRLD.