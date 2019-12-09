Juice WRLD passed away yesterday after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport and, all day, we have been keeping you updated on emerging details. The rising star's autopsy results have not yet been revealed but many of his fans are suspecting that a drug overdose will be determined as his cause of death. The late 21-year-old reportedly consumed several pills on the flight to Chicago and it would appear as though he did so to avoid getting in trouble with the police.



In a new report by TMZ, law enforcement sources are stating that, in an attempt to hide the drugs he had onboard the private jet, Juice WRLD swallowed a bunch of Percocet pills. According to the source, the plane's pilot alerted authorities that the rapper was flying with guns and drugs onboard and the police were already stationed to search the aircraft when they landed. Juice WRLD reportedly took a bunch of pills sometime between the plane landing and the search by the feds. The pills may have contributed to the artist's seizure. That will only be confirmed when the autopsy results are issued.

Paramedics reportedly spent forty minutes tending to Juice's health before transporting him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. We will continue to keep you updated.