Earlier this summer, we posted on the tax lien reports regarding Young Thug and the state of Georgia. "The London" rapper was accused of not paying his 2015 taxes that grew to $145K including interest and other penalties. The Blast now reports that Young Thug has been hit with another lien, totalling his debt with the state to $175,000.

According to the publication, The Georgia Department of Revenue hit Young (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) with another tax lien from 2014. The original amount was $16,451.27 but with interest of $6,225.31, penalities of $4,178.03 and collection costs of $3,290.25 the total amount now equals around $30,000. As the state usually threatens, if Young doesn't pay up on his debt soon his assets and property are at risk of being seized.



Ser Baffo/Getty Images

Considering the success of Young's latest tape "So Much Fun," we only assume that he's got the funds to put this debt to rest before it piles up even more. Tom Brady just gave Young a co-sign when he shared a video of him feeling all kinds of excited about the Patriots recent victory and used the song "Hot" to add emphasis to the win.

"Reasons we #1" Thugger captioned the video.