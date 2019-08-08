Young Thug is facing some troubles with the state of Georgia over a six-figure tax bill from 2015. According to The Blast, Thugger was hit with a tax lien on July 30th for $145K from the Georgia Department of Revenue. Thug's accused of failing to pay up his taxes from 2015. The rapper initially owed $85,254 but that became $145,794.03 due to $21,125.88 in interest, $22,313.35 in penalties, and other costs. The rapper is being pressed to pay up the debt imminently. If not, the Georgia Department of Revenue has threatened to begin seizing his property and assets.

The rapper has a few things lined up in the future that will likely help him get that debt off his chest. The rapper recently announced that he was going to be hitting the road with Machine Gun Kelly this fall in support of his forthcoming project, So Much Fun, which The Blast reports will be dropping on Aug. 16th. It should be noted that Thug hasn't actually announced the release date for the project but hopefully, it does arrive by next week.

In related news, YSL Records announced that Super Slimey 2was in the works but this time, it'll include Thug and Future's youngins. Gunna and Lil Baby are reportedly collaborating on the sequel to Super Slimey with Future and Thug. It's unclear when it'll drop but we're excited to hear new music from Thugger this year.