The case stacked against Young Thug was already one that left his fans concerned, but a new report by WSBTV suggests that the rapper is facing even more legal trouble. We have been steadily reporting on the RICO case involving Thugger, Gunna, and two dozen others that prosecutors alleged are in a gang with the rappers. Authorities claimed that the group was responsible for robberies, assaults, and even murder, and in reports, they've named Young Thug as an alleged leader who was making street calls.

Meanwhile, Thug and Gunna have vehemently denied the allegations against them, and their legal teams are determined to prove their innocence. as the rappers remain incarcerated after being denied bond, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office has reportedly filed a new indictment.



Michael Tullberg / Stringer / Getty Images

Thugger is facing charges including criminal street gang activity and conspiracy, but this new indictment reportedly "includes all 28 defendants from the May indictment and still focuses on YSL, an organization allegedly founded by Williams and two others." However, the new charges are reportedly only against Thugger and four defendants.

The rapper "now faces a new gang charge, new drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun," reported WSBTV. Two other defendants—one being Yak Gotti—will also be tacked with the machine gun charge. Yak Gotti's attorney stated that the rapper is a performer, "not a criminal."

We'll continue to keep you updated on this case as it progresses. Young Thug and Gunna's cases are slated for trial next year.

