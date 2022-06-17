The incarceration of Young Thug, Gunna, and over 20 other YSL members has been making headlines for over a month. Despite the ongoing situation, Thug has tried to keep in contact with his fans in whatever ways he can– earlier this month, Thug shared a video statement via the Hot 97 Summer Jam stagewhere he encouraged his supporters to sign the Kevin Liles’-helmed Protect Black Art petition.

“You know, this isn’t just about me or YSL, I always use my music as a form of artistic expression, and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom,” he said. “Everybody please sign the ‘Protect Black Art’ petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”

His peers have also made sure to update us on his condition. Earlier this month, Lil Baby claimed that his fellow Atlanta native was in “great spirits.” Yesterday, Thug’s nephew and YSL signee Bslime shared a 4-minute conversation he had with Thug. For most of the phone call, Thug and Bslime were jokingly exchanging bars.

Image via HNHH

Towards the end of the call, Thug dropped a short freestyle. He started rapping, “I'm just sitting here in my cell like damn, I'm really in jail. God give me another chance to show you I can prevail.”

Thug concluded, “Let's not forget that this ain't hell. I tried to cry but ain't nun left. I contemplated doing myself……. Let's not forget that this ain't hell.”

As it stands, Thug was recently denied bond and was deemed very “dangerous” by prosecutors. Thug is expected to be in jail until the summer of 2023. In related news, Gunna was also denied bond and has a trial date set for January 2023.

Check out Bslime’s phone call with Thugger below.



