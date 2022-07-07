Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail as they await their trial for the RICO case that they have found themselves at the center of. Numerous YSL members have also been put behind bars, and it appears as though prosecutors are trying to make an example of the two. On various occasions, Thug has been referred to as "King Slime" all while prosecutors allege that Thug tried to have his adversaries hurt, or in some instances killed.

Many are calling for Thug and Gunn's release, although it doesn't seem like that is in the cards, anytime soon. Both Thug and Gunna have been denied bail, and for now, it appears as though they will have to remain in jail until their trial begins in January of 2023.

According to a new report, there is now an update in the case against Young Thug as Judge Ural Glanville has issued a new protective order for all of the witnesses in the case. It has been alleged that some witnesses have received threatening messages from those in Young Thug's camp. As a result, the judge is telling the defense that they cannot share witness information with their clients. Since this report came out, Thug's lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, noting that no one on Thug's team is acting in a threatening manner.

In the midst of this, Gunna was officially denied bond today. The Fulton County Superior Court is taking a hard stance against YSL right now, and that will not change between now and the trial.

