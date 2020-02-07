Young Thug has been developing Lil Keed as an artist for the last couple of years, working closely with him and a number of other youngsters to get them to where they need to be in the music business. Apparently, he has also been teaching his students manners, specifically in the form of European greetings.

A video making its way around the internet seemingly shows Young Thug and Lil Keed greeting each other at an event, shaking hands before Keed leans in to kiss his mentor on the cheek. As you would expect, the moment is being clowned by some who believe this is too much affection to show between two straight men. After all, Thug and Keed both have girlfriends. Critics are missing the point though since this is far from being romantic in any way.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The video is also very short and shows a bad angle of this. Keed could very well have been trying to communicate something to Thug in a loud room, leaning into his ear to get the message across. Still, people find this interaction either very sus or very endearing.

Lil Keed recently released a doublet of new songs with Lil Yachty and Zaytoven, teasing his own Trapped On Cleveland 3 for later this year. Are you a fan of the rising Atlanta artist?