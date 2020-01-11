Is it fair to predict that the YSL movement will have a major 2020 campaign? Young Thug previously teased the arrival of his Punk album in February, though that's certainly subject to change. Next up, it would seem we've got Lil Keed, who recently took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his upcoming project TOC3, an abbreviation for Trapped On Cleveland. Though he neglected to specify an exact date, he did confirm that the project is set for a March release.

You may recall that Keed previously dropped Trapped On Cleveland 2 back in July 2018, with appearances from Paperlovee and Young Slatt. Last year, Keed came through with his proper debut album Long Live Mexico, which brought plenty of YSL heavy hitters into the fold. Now, with that momentum carrying into the new decade, look for Keed's third installment of TOC to be his biggest release thus far.

Should you be interested in learning more about the rapper many are calling YSL's next up, check out our exclusive interview with Keed right here. Check back for more details on the upcoming TOC3 album, if and when Keed decides to go public with the release date.