Young Thug & Gunna Party On The Beach In New "Surf" Video

Check out Young Thug's new video for "Surf" featuring Gunna.

Fresh off the release of his So Much Fun project, Young Thug decides to come through today and share a new video for his song "Surf" featuring Gunna.

Accompanied by some bikini clad ladies, Thugger & Gunna hit the sandy beaches of Port Hueneme, California in their designer drip and have some fun on the ATV’s, before breaking out the water guns and continuing the party into the night. Check out the Summer-fun, Be El Be-directed clip (above) and let us know what you think!

In other news, Thug is already working on his Super Slimey 2 project, which he's been teasing a record with Future, Gunna & Lil Baby this week. Peep a snippet of that right here if you missed yesterday.

So Much Fun, which features Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, Nav, Juice WRLD, & more, is available now on iTunes.