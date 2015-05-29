surf
- Music VideosYoung Thug & Gunna Party On The Beach In New "Surf" VideoCheck out Young Thug's new video for "Surf" featuring Gunna.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Premieres New Song "Surf" During Mysterious LivestreamYoung Thug gets unconventional with his promotion. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentA Conversation With Nate Fox, The Producer "In The Trenches" Of Chance The Rapper's "Coloring Book"Nate Fox doesn't want to make you a beat, he wants to help you make "the best fucking song."By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe First TimeChance the Rapper stars in a 10-minute collection of unused "Surf" pieces.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentHip-Hop's 10 Best Surprise ProjectsWhich surprises were most pleasant?By Nicholas DG
- NewsChance The Rapper Announces "Family Matters" TourChance The Rapper is heading out on the "Family Matters" tour this fall.By Trevor Smith
- NewsChance The Rapper Says Kanye West Almost Narrated "Surf"Kanye West was originally slated to narrate "Surf."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsChance The Rapper Announces New Single, Takes Kids On Surprise Field TripChance The Rapper shares plans for next solo single, and video from a recent surprise field trip fro Chicago kids.By Trevor Smith
- NewsChance The Rapper Reveals First Week iTunes Downloads For "SURF"Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's "SURF" is a hit.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentTop 7 Features On "SURF"They didn't want to be cool, they just wanted to be them.By Nicholas DG
- ReviewsReview: Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's "SURF"Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment dropped the much-anticipated "SURF" for free. Did it live up to the hype?By Chris Tart
- NewsWanna Be CoolBig Sean, Jeremih & Kyle join Chance & The Social Experiment for "Wanna Be Cool." By Angus Walker
- News"SURF" Got You Feeling Like What? Fans Rejoice On Twitter"SURF" dropped, and the fans are super excited.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFamiliarCheck out the funky cut with Donnie Trumpet, Chance The Rapper, King Louie and Quavo, "Familiar."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSURFDonnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment's "SURF" dropped last night, for free.By Rose Lilah