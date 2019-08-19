We may just be a few days removed from Young Thug's debut album So Much Fun dropping but the Atlanta icon is already planning out his next steps for Super Slimey 2. Before he even announced the official release for SMF, Thug had started teasing the next instalment in his collaborative enterprise with Future. A social post from Young Stoner Life Records suggested that the second version of Super Slimey would no longer simply include only Thugger and Fewtch. Two rising stars would be joining the roster in Lil Baby and Gunna, who are also placed all over So Much Fun. Clearly, these four have strong chemistry and whenever they hop in the studio together, they prove that they can deliver some insane bangers. Over the weekend, Jeffery started teasing the imminent arrival of Super Slimey 2, posting several snippets on his story.

Young Thug has been in all the headlines this week, including for his fiery beef against YFN Lucci. Focusing primarily on work, positivity and a dedication to continue growing, Thug shared a preview of a song he has put aside for the sequel project with all three of his slimes on the track. The cut, which is nearly three minutes and a half in its demo stage, shows off the vocal stylings of Young Thug and Future on what sounds like a hook. Gunna and Lil Baby can be heard spitting their verses later on.

Listen to the snippet below and let us know if you're getting excited for this. It looks like Young Thug isn't planning on slowing down yet.