Gunna has had a wildly eventful week. After releasing his latest studio album DS4EVER on Friday, which looks at debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 144,000 copies sold, his deluxe edition mysteriously appeared briefly then vanished from streaming services less than an hour later.

Now, as he and Young Stoner Life boss and mentor Young Thug were busy on a private flight today (Jan. 12), tension caused their pilot to land the plane. The pilot alleged that Gunna and Thug were being disruptive and disrespectful toward one of the flight crew, and kicked them off of the private jet.

After this, Gunna pulled out his phone and took to Instagram live to announce that the pilot and his crew were not "P," the new lingo he originated this week to promote his new album and hit single "Pushin P.": "Everybody flying on a jet, don't ever fly with this n***a bro. Ever. This n***a ain't P. This n***a is not P man."

Young Thug soon followed, as he exposed the pilot and crews faces to the world on his Instagram live, counter-alleging that their reasoning behind removing them from the flight was racially motivated: "How did we disrespect one of your colleagues? Tell us! What did we do? Oh 'you don't have to tell y'all that,' yeah because you're racist. That ain't P. You're a racist prick."

Drake joined Young Thug's Instagram live during the debacle, and offered to send him and Gunna a new plane to rectify the situation: "Hit me let's book a new plane."

It was never fully revealed what occurred on the flight so it is purely he said-she said at the moment.